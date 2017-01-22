Historic Cement Ship in Aptos torn apart by massive waves
The S.S. Palo Alto is engulfed by the sea at Rio Del Mar in Aptos on Saturday January 21, 2017 after powerful waves broke the stern from the rest of the boat. This weekend's storm brought massive waves to the California coast with breakers of up to 50 feet tall.
