Hindus commend University of California Santa Cruz for free meditation sessions

Hindus have welcomed University of California Santa Cruz , a public research university, for offering free meditation sessions for students, faculty and staff; and are urging all US universities to launch such sessions. Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, commended UCSC for recognizing the intersection of spirituality and education, and indicated that it would help its students to have a spiritually meaningful life in addition to material success after they graduated from here.

