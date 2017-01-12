Hillary Angelo and Sylvanna M. Falc n: Meeting the challenge of our UC mission
Have you read the public mission of the University of California? You should. It is an inspiring missive about our responsibility to California residents to teach, research and provide public service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 13
|Pat Kittle - Sant...
|214
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC