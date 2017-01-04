Good Samaritans Relocate Monarch Butt...

Good Samaritans Relocate Monarch Butterflies to Sunny Santa Cruz

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Indybay.org

This is a story about how eight monarch butterflies escaped the freezing temperatures of Vacaville, Calif., and hitchhiked to sunny Santa Cruz, thanks to Good Samaritans Rita LeRoy and Walter Rockholt of Vallejo. Photo: Rita LeRoy releases newly eclosed monarch butterflies in Santa Cruz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2016 The Year Topix Died 46 min ANON 10
News This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like 13 hr Cat in Cuisinart 4
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
News Body found near west levee (Mar '09) Dec 23 I know her 86
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Dec 21 Sleepyv 114
News Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend... Dec 17 wichita-rick 2
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,036

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC