Former Santa Cruz councilman applying for legalized backyard rental
SANTA CRUZ >> Nearly a year after Micah Posner's illegal Lower Ocean backyard rental unit was revealed, the former Santa Cruz City Councilman is moving forward in replacing the former converted shed with a legal studio. Neighbors and co-owners of the Riverside Avenue property, however, are fighting to prevent the studio project from moving forward.
