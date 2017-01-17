Food for Thought: Trying to live a li...

Food for Thought: Trying to live a life light on plastic

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Freezers work best when they're full. Plastics. That was the word of advice we heard in “The Graduate.” Go into plastics and make a lot of money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09) 12 hr donniejonestreet 4
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 13 Pat Kittle - Sant... 214
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Cruz County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC