Flooding in Santa Cruz Mountains Sunday morning, Highway 9 blocked
SANTA CRUZ >> Yet another night of heavy rain has swollen the San Lorenzo River over its banks and flooded vulnerable areas in the Santa Cruz Mountains. At 6:26 a.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area, according to the National Weather Service.
