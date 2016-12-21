First Day Hike to the limekilns of Feltona s Fall Creek
FELTON >> As forests go, the Fall Creek unit of Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park is relatively young - its trees have been growing for only 100 years or so. That's because the old growth was cut down and fed piece by piece into limekilns beginning in the 1850s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DBS Lost....Crickets From The Loon
|4 hr
|Cat in Cuisinart
|3
|Say No To The Hubble Museum in Santa Cruz
|4 hr
|Phyllis Colby
|5
|Cold Temperatures in the forecast.
|4 hr
|Phyllis Colby
|7
|Hey Tom.....
|4 hr
|elephant seal
|4
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|4 hr
|Phyllis Colby
|6
|On the 51st day of X-mas (DBS version) (Dec '14)
|4 hr
|Phyllis Colby
|5
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC