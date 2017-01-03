Felton woman arrested in suspected re...

Felton woman arrested in suspected rental scam

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> A 26-year-old Felton woman was arrested Dec. 31 on numerous counts of grand theft related to a longstanding rental scam that bilked at least three victims out of thousands of dollars. Beginning in early 2016, Ann Howard allegedly used the popular Facebook group Santa Cruz County and SLV Rental Listings and Craigslist to advertise houses and room for rent, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Cruz, CA

