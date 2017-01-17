Faith Digest, Jan. 20, 2017: Inner Light to celebrate 20th anniversary

Santa Cruz Council Knights of Columbus will host a roast beef dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Star of the Sea Hall, 515 Frederick St. Social hour with bountiful appetizers and bar begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and dessert at 7 p.m. A donation of $13 is requested. Proceeds from this event will benefit Our Lady Star of the Sea in their refurbishing project.

