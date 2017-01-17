Faith Digest, Jan. 20, 2017: Inner Light to celebrate 20th anniversary
Santa Cruz Council Knights of Columbus will host a roast beef dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Star of the Sea Hall, 515 Frederick St. Social hour with bountiful appetizers and bar begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and dessert at 7 p.m. A donation of $13 is requested. Proceeds from this event will benefit Our Lady Star of the Sea in their refurbishing project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Susie Stevens Psychic Readings (Sep '11)
|21 hr
|Violent psychotic
|15
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 13
|Pat Kittle - Sant...
|214
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC