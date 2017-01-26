Eshoo tours Santa Cruz County storm d...

Eshoo tours Santa Cruz County storm damage

Rep. Ann Eshoo, in the purple coat, gets a first-hand look at the enormous, washed-out chasm in Nelson Road, just outside Scotts Valley Thursday when she toured heavily damaged sites in the county with Fifth District Supervisor Bruce McPherson, Public Works Director John Presliegh, and Undersheriff Jeremy Verinsky. SANTA CRUZ >> Two days after Gov. Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency in 50 counties, including Santa Cruz County, due to the January storms, Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto toured the San Lorenzo Valley Thursday to inspect storm damage.

