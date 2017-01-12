Emergency Water Shortage Over in Sant...

Emergency Water Shortage Over in Santa Cruz

A broken water pipeline in Santa Cruz was successfully repaired Friday after its leak caused an emergency water shortage, city officials said. The Newell Creek Pipeline sprung a leak on Jan. 9 and proceeded to lose 1,500 gallons of water per minute.

