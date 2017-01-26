Editorial, Jan. 29, 2017: The drought is over, until it isna t
When fixing potholes becomes a major issue, you know we've returned to normal, or even more-than-normal, rainfall. After six years of drought, California is in the midst of one of the wettest winters on record - and definitely the wettest January since 1998.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|WelbyMD
|495
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|Fred Fingerbanger
|239
|Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08)
|Jan 26
|Bingo
|10
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Jan 26
|onlylies1993
|1
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|Jan 24
|smeglard
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC