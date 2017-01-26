Editorial, Jan. 29, 2017: The drought...

Editorial, Jan. 29, 2017: The drought is over, until it isna t

When fixing potholes becomes a major issue, you know we've returned to normal, or even more-than-normal, rainfall. After six years of drought, California is in the midst of one of the wettest winters on record - and definitely the wettest January since 1998.

