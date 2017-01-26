Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: The future of Americaa s west coast waters
Of 13 national marine sanctuaries that exist nationwide, there are five sanctuaries covering about 15,500 square miles of ocean waters off the west coast of the U.S. They include Channel Islands surrounding the island chain off Santa Barbara, Monterey Bay which extends from northern San Luis Obispo County north to San Francisco Bay, the Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank Sanctuaries that extend up through part of Mendocino County, and finally, Olympic Coast off Washington state. Outside of those marine sanctuaries are outer continental shelf lands off Washington, Oregon and California that could be developed for offshore oil.
