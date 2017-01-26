Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: The ...

Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: The future of Americaa s west coast waters

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Of 13 national marine sanctuaries that exist nationwide, there are five sanctuaries covering about 15,500 square miles of ocean waters off the west coast of the U.S. They include Channel Islands surrounding the island chain off Santa Barbara, Monterey Bay which extends from northern San Luis Obispo County north to San Francisco Bay, the Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank Sanctuaries that extend up through part of Mendocino County, and finally, Olympic Coast off Washington state. Outside of those marine sanctuaries are outer continental shelf lands off Washington, Oregon and California that could be developed for offshore oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 4 hr Fred Fingerbanger 239
News Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08) Thu Bingo 10
Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict... Jan 26 onlylies1993 1
roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ... Jan 24 smeglard 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 21 Repent 215
News Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09) Jan 17 donniejonestreet 4
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,367,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC