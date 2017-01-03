Council to consider panhandling ordin...

Council to consider panhandling ordinance, Mace Ranch EIR

Walk downtown on a sunny day and you're likely to encounter someone asking you for some spare change for a sandwich, or a cup of coffee. On Tuesday night, the Davis City Council will hear several options for dealing with the growing panhandling problem, ranging from a sit-and-lie ordinance to one that would hamper aggressive panhandlers.

