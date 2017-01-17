Cops and Courts Jan. 20, 2017: Watsonville man accused of trading stolen goods for drugs
Santa Cruz police arrested a 40-year-old Watsonville man on suspicion of heroin charges and found about 100 stolen items, including musical instruments, bikes, tools and laptops, according to Santa Cruz Police Departments. Augusto Agustin was arrested Jan. 7 during a search on arrest warrants in Watsonville at the man's home, according to a release issued Thursday afternoon by Police Department spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 13
|Pat Kittle - Sant...
|214
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC