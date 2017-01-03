Community effort aims to bring homeless a streets teama to Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ >> The face of Santa Cruz downtown businesses wants just one thing for his Feb. 19 birthday: $48,000 in cash. The funds raised would offset the cost of bringing to the city a local branch of the Downtown Streets Team , said Chip, the Downtown Association's executive director and soon-to-be birthday boy.
