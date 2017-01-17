Cold fronts usher rain, wind, waves
SANTA CRUZ >> Three cold fronts will bring brisk wind and up to 7 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains through Sunday after about 10 inches saturated Santa Cruz County last week, according to National Weather Service. Steady rain started in the county late Wednesday morning during the first, and possibly most potent, cold front, National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Benjamin said.
