City of Santa Cruz Prepares for January Storms
With another severe storm event predicted this weekend, the City of Santa Cruz has completed many storm preparation projects and advises residents and business owners to prepare now for unusually heavy rain. "The City is taking all measures to protect infrastructure from intense rain and possible flooding and we are helping to prepare our residents as well," said Emergency Services Manager Paul Horvat.
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 The Year Topix Died
|4 hr
|Johnny Toyota
|7
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|9 hr
|Cat in Cuisinart
|4
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Grsndma
|96
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
