City of Santa Cruz Prepares for Janua...

City of Santa Cruz Prepares for January Storms

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Santa Cruz City

With another severe storm event predicted this weekend, the City of Santa Cruz has completed many storm preparation projects and advises residents and business owners to prepare now for unusually heavy rain. "The City is taking all measures to protect infrastructure from intense rain and possible flooding and we are helping to prepare our residents as well," said Emergency Services Manager Paul Horvat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2016 The Year Topix Died 4 hr Johnny Toyota 7
News This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like 9 hr Cat in Cuisinart 4
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Tue Grsndma 96
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
News Body found near west levee (Mar '09) Dec 23 I know her 86
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Dec 21 Sleepyv 114
News Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend... Dec 17 wichita-rick 2
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,828

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC