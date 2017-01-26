Cathy Mottau: The Catholic schools legacy on Central Coast
During Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, communities nationwide are celebrating Catholic education and the power of integrating the faith throughout the curriculum in our schools. We are blessed to have wonderfully dedicated administrators, passionate teachers, tireless support staff, and, of course, parents who have a vested interest in their children's education and spiritual formation.
