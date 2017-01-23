Catfish Keith Demonstrates His Santa Cruz Guitar Co. 1929 Model O: Winter Namm 2017
Country-bluesman Catfish Keith , the two-time W. C. Handy Blues Music Award nominee for Best Acoustic Blues Album and 2008 inductee into the Blues Hall of Fame, visited the Acoustic Guitar booth at the NAMM musical-instrument-trade show in Anaheim, California, to demonstrate his custom Santa Cruz Guitar Co. 1929 Model O .
