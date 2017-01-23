Anti-Oil Activists Stage College Camp...

Anti-Oil Activists Stage College Campus Walkouts Over Trump's Climate Policies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A man wearing a mask depicting U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump protests during a demonstration against climate change outside of the U.S. Embassy in London, Britain on November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo Thousands of college students are staging class walkouts in protest of President Donald Trump's climate policies and to urge their administrations to sell off fossil fuel investments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ... Sun now 1
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 21 Repent 215
News Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09) Jan 17 donniejonestreet 4
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec '16 Jesus Is 4
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,679 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC