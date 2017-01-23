Anti-Oil Activists Stage College Campus Walkouts Over Trump's Climate Policies

A man wearing a mask depicting U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump protests during a demonstration against climate change outside of the U.S. Embassy in London, Britain on November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo Thousands of college students are staging class walkouts in protest of President Donald Trump's climate policies and to urge their administrations to sell off fossil fuel investments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.