After death of SC man, Senate bill expands on federal requirements for trucking
SANTA CRUZ >> Gail-Jean McGuire's son died when a big-rig truck slammed into his Honda Accord and nine other vehicles on Highway 17 three years ago. Today, she still avoids the accident-prone highway between Silicon Valley and her Westside Santa Cruz home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Repent
|215
|Review: Susie Stevens Psychic Readings (Sep '11)
|2 hr
|anal thex
|16
|James B got all charges dropped.
|4 hr
|Woof
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC