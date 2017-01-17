a Perils in Paradisea talk draws hundreds in Santa Cruz
The San Lorenzo River is among the currents flowing through Gary Griggs' telling of the history of natural disasters in Santa Cruz County, including the flood of 1955, in which the river moved outside its banks and flowed down Pacific Avenue at a depth of 3-4 feet. SANTA CRUZ >> More than 500 people packed into the Rio Theatre Thursday night to hear UC Santa Cruz professor Gary Griggs's talk on the area's vulnerability to natural disasters.
