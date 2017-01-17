A Love Story: Big rally in a small town...report from Santa Cruz, California
I know that Santa Cruz, with 50,000 and the University of California on the edge of town, is a very friendly, liberal, and creative community. We are rich in artists, musicians, inventors, and writers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|49 min
|now
|1
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Repent
|215
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC