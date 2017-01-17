A longer, steeper and curvier ride
Expert downhill longboarders Quentin Gachot and Cooper Darquea show their skills navigating down Kohala Ranch Road. The two had never visited the Big Island before and found the roads here to be steep, curvy and challenging, with only cows as an obstacle.
