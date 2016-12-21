Watsonville Ivy League Project alum pass on wisdom
Lily Wong, a graduate of Watsonville High and UC San Diego, tells other members of the Watsonville Ivy League Project about her present position as Associate Scientist for Amgen, a multinational biopharmaceutical company. WATSONVILLE >> The high school students sitting in the Watsonville living room laughed nervously and frowned with concern as the older students described the trials and tribulations of college life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Sun
|annonymous
|228
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
|Jim Spring, Failed PhD (Apr '14)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|48
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC