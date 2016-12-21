Watsonville Ivy League Project alum pass on wisdom

Lily Wong, a graduate of Watsonville High and UC San Diego, tells other members of the Watsonville Ivy League Project about her present position as Associate Scientist for Amgen, a multinational biopharmaceutical company. WATSONVILLE >> The high school students sitting in the Watsonville living room laughed nervously and frowned with concern as the older students described the trials and tribulations of college life.

