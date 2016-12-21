Volunteers deliver holiday cheer to migrant farmworker communities
Volunteers with The Christmas Project lay out bags of Second Harvest Food Bank groceries Monday at the 143 Paulsen Road apartment complex. Each of the Cal Fire Station Captain's three sons - Austin, 17; Ryan, 13; and Ashley, 9 - have helped distribute food to farmworker families since they were old enough to lift the heavy boxes and bags.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|19 hr
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Fri
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
|Jim Spring, Failed PhD (Apr '14)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|48
|Okay--king tide with rain storm means rivermout...
|Dec 13
|worried
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC