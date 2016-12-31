VIDEO: New year, new life for Watsonv...

VIDEO: New year, new life for Watsonville raccoon

Saturday

A raccoon was rescued from a Watsonville drainpipe Friday night after being stuck in it for what a veterinarian said may have been over 24 hours, according to the wildlife services company that helped save him. "This was, by far, one of the most challenging rescues we've faced," Wildlife Emergency Services president and CEO Rebecca Dmytryk said in a statement.

