VIDEO: New year, new life for Watsonville raccoon
A raccoon was rescued from a Watsonville drainpipe Friday night after being stuck in it for what a veterinarian said may have been over 24 hours, according to the wildlife services company that helped save him. "This was, by far, one of the most challenging rescues we've faced," Wildlife Emergency Services president and CEO Rebecca Dmytryk said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Temperatures in the forecast.
|1 hr
|Cat in Cuisinart
|1
|2016 The Year Topix Died
|1 hr
|Cat in Cuisinart
|3
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC