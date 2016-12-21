TruTag Technologies Appoints Michael Bartholomeusz As CEO
Seasoned chief executive with successes in technology commercialization joins TruTag's leadership EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA - December 22, 2016 - TruTag Technologies, Inc., a leader in product authentication, brand security, and data intelligence solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael Bartholomeusz as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2017. Dr. Bartholomeusz will also be joining the Board of Directors on January 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Sun
|annonymous
|228
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
|Jim Spring, Failed PhD (Apr '14)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|48
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC