TruTag Technologies Appoints Michael Bartholomeusz As CEO

Seasoned chief executive with successes in technology commercialization joins TruTag's leadership EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA - December 22, 2016 - TruTag Technologies, Inc., a leader in product authentication, brand security, and data intelligence solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael Bartholomeusz as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2017. Dr. Bartholomeusz will also be joining the Board of Directors on January 1st.

