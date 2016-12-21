The UCSC Genome Browser database: 2017 update

Since its 2001 debut, the University of California, Santa Cruz Genome Browser team has provided continuous support to the international genomics and biomedical communities through a web-based, open source platform designed for the fast, scalable display of sequence alignments and annotations landscaped against a vast collection of quality reference genome assemblies. The browser's publicly accessible databases are the backbone of a rich, integrated bioinformatics tool suite that includes a graphical interface for data queries and downloads, alignment programs, command-line utilities and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.