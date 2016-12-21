Soquela s Porter Memorial Library: Fu...

Soquela s Porter Memorial Library: Full of charm, newly accessible

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The Santa Cruz County Commission on Disabilities this year presented nine individuals, businesses and organizations with “Kudos Awards” for positively impacting the lives of persons with disabilities. It's the 10th year for the awards.

Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

