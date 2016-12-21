Short Term Vacation Rental Webpage Launched
A new Planning and Community Development Department webpage has been created to inform the public of the status of potential regulations for Short Term Vacation Rentals . The City Council appointed a working committee of City residents to develop recommendations to the Planning Commission and City Council for regulations that would be appropriate for the community.
