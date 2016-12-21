Shoppers descend on Santa Cruz Countya s post-Christmas retail landscape
SANTA CRUZ >> 'Twas the day after Christmas and all through the town, folks were returning presents on which they had frowned. “Mostly exchanges, actually,” said Gaby Depew, 22, a seasonal selling ambassador at Macy's in Capitola Mall.
