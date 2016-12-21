Sheriffa s Office warns parents about violence sparked by LSD

SANTA CRUZ >> There have been four reports of violent behavior that authorities attribute to ingested LSD in Santa Cruz County since Luke Smith's death Dec. 19, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. Luke Smith, 15, was shot by a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy after he stabbed his father and uncle in Corralitos on Nov. 19. A fifth report documented a 17-year-old girl who ingested LSD on an ice pop at the 300 block of Redwood Road in Felton on Dec. 14. That girl had a seizure and nearly died because of the drug, said Sgt.

