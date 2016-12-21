Santa Cruza s BirchBark Foundation rebuilds heading into 2017
Brooke Newman, interim executive director of the BirchBark Foundation, visits with Rocky the bull terrier, a dog that required lifesaving surgery paid for by BirchBark. LIVE OAK >> Just two months ago, 1-year-old Rocky was so weak he could barely move, his ribs in sharp relief as he continually turned away offers of food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who dented the Luxury Hunting Toyota?
|2 hr
|Karma
|1
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Sun
|annonymous
|228
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC