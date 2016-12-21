Rio del Mar beach dog bite lawsuit settled for $57,500
Signs along Rio del Mar State Beach in Aptos remind dog owners that dogs must be on leashes. SANTA CRUZ >> A lawsuit filed by an Aptos mother whose son was attacked by a dog on Rio del Mar State Beach three years ago has been settled for $57,500.
Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
