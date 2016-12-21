Rain totals were 400% of normal in parts of Northern California
A wet start to the rainy season means much of the Bay Area enters winter with well above average rainfall. The National Weather service released maps on Thursday showing the majority of the Bay Area at over 110 percent of normal for this time of year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Fri
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Fri
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
|Jim Spring, Failed PhD (Apr '14)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|48
|Okay--king tide with rain storm means rivermout...
|Dec 13
|worried
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC