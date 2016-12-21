Quick Bites, Dec. 21, 2016: DeLaveaga...

Quick Bites, Dec. 21, 2016: DeLaveaga Lodge Restauranta s final day is Friday, Dec. 23

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

After nearly 47 years of operation, the city-owned DeLaveaga Lodge Restaurant is closing. Friday is the local landmark's last day before the business is shuttered for an undetermined period of time for structural repairs and a long-overdue restaurant remodel.

