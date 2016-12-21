Pot strategy pays off in Santa Cruz County
Months before California voters approved Proposition 64 to legalize recreational marijuana, Santa Cruz County embarked on a bold strategy, instructing all pot farmers to reveal themselves and come to the fold. And in a narrow three-month window that closed two days before the Nov. 8 election, more than 950 growers applied for licenses to get permits under a proposed ordinance that's now in line with state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honor the Cunnnifffs with a museum in Santa Cru...
|2 hr
|Cat in Cuisinart
|3
|DBS Lost Part II
|3 hr
|Cat in Cuisinart
|2
|Feline Fondue
|4 hr
|Tom Cunniff is a ...
|2
|Kitty Kabobs
|4 hr
|Donny B
|2
|HeyTomCunnnifff
|4 hr
|Tom Cunniffs Drun...
|1
|26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop...
|10 hr
|Eric Rowland
|4
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC