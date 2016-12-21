Pot strategy pays off in Santa Cruz C...

Pot strategy pays off in Santa Cruz County

Read more: Monterey County Herald

Months before California voters approved Proposition 64 to legalize recreational marijuana, Santa Cruz County embarked on a bold strategy, instructing all pot farmers to reveal themselves and come to the fold. And in a narrow three-month window that closed two days before the Nov. 8 election, more than 950 growers applied for licenses to get permits under a proposed ordinance that's now in line with state law.

