Pair arrested for alleged possession of drugs and cash
Two people found with nearly 100 grams of suspected drugs and almost $16,000 in cash were arrested at a Santa Cruz motel on Friday, the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team said Tuesday. Meryl Craig, 46, of Santa Cruz, and Jessica Thompson, 33, of Scotts Valley were arrested during a search warrant served in the 600 block of Third Street, team gang task force Sgt.
