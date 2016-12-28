Opinion December 28, 2016

Opinion December 28, 2016

I've been collecting songs about Santa Cruz for years, not really doing anything with them besides putting them on mixes for friends who would get a kick out of them, and occasionally playing them on a radio show. It wasn't research for anything, just a fun thing that always made me think about how interesting it is to see how one place can be viewed from so many different perspectives.

