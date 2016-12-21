Man wounded in Santa Cruz Beach Flats drive by shooting
SANTA CRUZ >> A 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Beach Flats neighborhood Monday night. Two to three men fired numerous shots at the victim from their vechicle just before 9 p.m. Two of the rounds struck the man in the leg, significantly injuring him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Sun
|annonymous
|228
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
|Jim Spring, Failed PhD (Apr '14)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|48
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC