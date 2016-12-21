Man wounded in Santa Cruz Beach Flats...

Man wounded in Santa Cruz Beach Flats drive by shooting

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> A 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Beach Flats neighborhood Monday night. Two to three men fired numerous shots at the victim from their vechicle just before 9 p.m. Two of the rounds struck the man in the leg, significantly injuring him.

