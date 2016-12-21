Local Startup Communities Are Helping Build the National Tech Landscape
Enthusiasm for entrepreneurship and the steep cost of living in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay area generally is stengthening startup communities in unexpected places. These startup hubs are popping up throughout the country in large cities like Austin, Denver and Los Angeles, as one might expect, but some of the most innovative groups across different industries are carving out names for themselves in smaller cities and counties.
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Fri
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Fri
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
|Jim Spring, Failed PhD (Apr '14)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|48
|Okay--king tide with rain storm means rivermout...
|Dec 13
|worried
|3
