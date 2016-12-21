Local Nonprofits Find Innovative Ways to Meet Youth Needs
The three children whose initials provided a name for LEO'S Haven-Lauren, Evelyn and Oliver Potts. Photo: Neil Simmons Tricia Potts, a mother of three, knows how difficult it can be for children with physical disabilities to fit in at parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Santa Cruz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop...
|5 hr
|Hubble Museum
|1
|Who dented the Luxury Hunting Toyota?
|6 hr
|Julia Feldmans Hu...
|17
|Tom Lost
|6 hr
|Hubble Boy
|3
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC