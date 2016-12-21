In Your Town for Dec. 20, 2016
The Mill Valley School District board elected Leslie Wachtel as president and Robin Moses as vice president/clerk, according to the superintendent's office. Wachtel has been on the board since 2011 and was president in 2013 and 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|19 hr
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Fri
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
|Jim Spring, Failed PhD (Apr '14)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|48
|Okay--king tide with rain storm means rivermout...
|Dec 13
|worried
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC