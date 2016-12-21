Free Pick Up and Recycling of Holiday Trees in Santa Cruz
The City of Santa Cruz offers its residents two options for free pick up of holiday trees from January 1 to 14. Residents may also drop their trees off at the Resource Recovery Facility throughout the month of January at no charge. In all cases, ornaments, tinsel and stands must be removed.
