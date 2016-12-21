Eel River Recovery Project seeks funding for toxic algae study
The Eel River Recovery Project , a volunteer group that's taken responsibility for looking after the Eel River watershed, is seeking funding for a study of cyanotoxins, commonly known as blue-green algae, in the river. The ERRP is asking for $5,000 in donations through Experiment.com, a crowdfunding platform that encourages accountability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who dented the Luxury Hunting Toyota?
|1 hr
|Julia Feldman nee...
|8
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Sun
|annonymous
|228
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Dec 15
|Buzz
|102
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC