Eel River Recovery Project seeks funding for toxic algae study

The Eel River Recovery Project , a volunteer group that's taken responsibility for looking after the Eel River watershed, is seeking funding for a study of cyanotoxins, commonly known as blue-green algae, in the river. The ERRP is asking for $5,000 in donations through Experiment.com, a crowdfunding platform that encourages accountability.

