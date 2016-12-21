Drug bust nabs LSD, Xanax, ecstasy in...

Drug bust nabs LSD, Xanax, ecstasy in Scotts Valley

SANTA CRUZ >> A 28-year-old San Jose man was arrested Friday in Scotts Valley on suspicion of having more than 100 Xanax pills, 30 ecstasy tabs, 28 doses of LSD and two containers of cocaine, according to Scotts Valley Police Department. Police arrested Michael Condito after a traffic stop at 11:55 p.m. Thursday near a shopping center at the 200 block of Mount Hermon Road.

