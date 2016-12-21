Devil Makes Three Returns for New Yea...

Devil Makes Three Returns for New Year's Eve at the Catalyst

Singer-songwriter Pete Bernhard and his Devil Makes Three bandmates came of age as artists about a decade ago, in Santa Cruz. Bernhard, who's since moved back to his hometown in Southern Vermont, is returning to Santa Cruz this weekend with the band for two sold-out shows at the Catalyst to close out the year.

